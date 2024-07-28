All Bengals

Sam Hubbard Leaves Bengals Training Camp Practice With Undisclosed Injury

Cincinnati has the fans together for Back Together Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) smiles at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) smiles at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was carted off the side of the practice field on Sunday with an undisclosed injury after walking off under his own power. 

Hubbard battled through injury issues last season and appears to be dealing with something early in training camp.

Check out the video of the carting off from The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

