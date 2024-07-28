Sam Hubbard Leaves Bengals Training Camp Practice With Undisclosed Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was carted off the side of the practice field on Sunday with an undisclosed injury after walking off under his own power.
Hubbard battled through injury issues last season and appears to be dealing with something early in training camp.
Check out the video of the carting off from The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr:
