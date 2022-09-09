Skip to main content

Steelers to Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Decal For Entire 2022 Season

Haskins died in April after being hit by a car.

CINCINNATI — The Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins on Sunday against the Bengals and throughout the 2022 season with a helmet decal.

Haskins died in April after he was hit by a car. He played for Pittsburgh last season after spending the first two years of his pro career in Washington.

Joe Burrow was teamates with Haskins at Ohio State. The Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Check out the No. 3 decal honoring Haskins below.

