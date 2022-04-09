Haskins was college teammates with current and former Bengals, including Joe Burrow.

CINCINNATI — Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haskins was training with other members of the Steelers organization.

The Washington Commanders picked the 24-year-old in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins was going to turn 25 on May 3. He was college teammates with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at Ohio State.

Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins competed for the starting quarterback job at Ohio State in the spring of 2018. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Haskins beat out Burrow for the starting job prior to the 2018 season. He went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.

He was also on the field when Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left during during the 2020 campaign. Haskins was one of many Washington players that consoled Burrow when the Bengals' star was being carted off the field.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Haskins played for Pittsburgh last season after spending the first two years of his pro career in Washington.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Haskins' family during this tragic time.

