Injury Updates: The Latest on Bengals Star RB Joe Mixon and Rookie D'Ante Smith

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn't practicing on Thursday. The 25-year-old continues to deal with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Mixon was limited during Wednesday's session, but the team opted to rest him on Thursday.

"The time has been good for him. A couple days off here recently," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "He had good energy [today] and seems to be moving around pretty good."

Mixon missed practice last week and still played against the Packers, but he was limited because of the ankle injury.

Rookie guard D'Ante Smith was expected to make his first NFL start on Sunday, but his status appears to be up in the air following a knee injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice.

Smith wasn't on the field for the portion of Thursday's session that was open to the media.

We'll have more information on the rookie later this afternoon when the Bengals' official injury report is released.

