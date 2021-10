BALTIMORE — Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers could make his Bengals debut on Sunday against the Ravens.

The 26-year-old made good progress this week according to head coach Zac Taylor and there's a chance he'll be active against Baltimore.

Flowers has appeared in 47 career games, making 40 starts in four seasons with Seattle. He has 202 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions over that span.

The Bengals acquired him on waivers after he was released by the Seahawks last week.

"We’re kind of working through it with him. He’s been nothing but open to learning what we’re doing and jumped into it big-time," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Thursday. "He practiced last Friday after a red-eye [flight]. Got here at five in the morning. He’s determined to show he can do some things."

Look for Flowers to battle Eli Apple for the fourth cornerback spot, although he might not see many defensive snaps on Sunday in Baltimore.

