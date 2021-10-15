    • October 15, 2021
    Watch: Tre Flowers' Best Highlights From His Days With the Seahawks

    The 26-year-old gives the Bengals another experienced cornerback.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired veteran cornerback Tre Flowers on waivers from the Seahawks on Thursday. 

    He's appeared in 47 career games, making 40 starts in four seasons with Seattle. He has 202 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions over that span. 

    Flowers will likely serve as the Bengals' fourth or fifth cornerback, but could ultimately start with Trae Waynes on injured reserve. He'll have to beat out Eli Apple to do so. 

    Watch some of Flowers' best highlights from his time with the Seahawks below. 

    Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    USATSI_16700122_168390307_lowres
    Joe Mixon
    Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Practice
