'You Want That Challenge' - Former Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple Desired to Keep Successful Defense Together
CINCINNATI — Eli Apple moved on from Cincinnati following the 2022 season, but he wishes the defense could've kept things going. The NFL cornerback discussed those special runs to the AFC Championship Game and more with Readwrite's Kyle Odegard.
Cincinnati had a strong scoring defense in 2022, ranking fifth in the NFL in points allowed. Apple struggled with a 52.9 Pro Football Focus grade that season and most recently played for the Chargers this past campaign.
“You want that challenge as a group of brothers,” Apple said to Odegard about wanting to continue in Cincinnati. “When you build that bond of winning and being together, of course you want that. But it’s a business, and we’re all mature enough to understand decisions have to be made. There are different priorities in which guys get paid. I do know we would have been very successful if you kept that same core. The Jessie Bates and DJ Readers of the world, if they kept those guys, I think we would have been running it right back.”
The Bengals have since struggled on that side of the ball, especially this past season even with an elite pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson.
Cincinnati ranked tied for 25th allowing 25.5 points per game.
“Things happen the way they happen for a reason in life, and those guys are still very successful players and doing great things right now," Apple said to Odegard about defensive stars leaving the team. "And the Bengals as a defense, they’re young and they’re hungry, and they have a lot of talent. It’s just about molding that talent and putting it together into something where they can support Joe (Burrow).”
Now, Hendrickson wants to justifiably get a raise himself on a unit that doesn't have many other things to hang its hat on entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit
Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense
Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast