5 key pending free agents the Bills must re-sign in 2025
The 2024 season isn't over yet, but that won't stop us from looking ahead to the 2025 season. At the moment, the Bills salary cap situation is one of the worst in the league, with a little over $1 million under the cap, the second lowest amount in the league, and carrying over $71.1 million in dead money, third worst. After this season, that number plummets to $5.4 million. These numbers are according to spotrac.com.
Spotrac also projects the Bills to have more than $9.4 million in cap space in 2025, but that number will change given that we don't know for sure what the new cap will be for the league. It looks to be between $265 million and $275 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Some contract restructures and player cuts will also free up money. That said, let's look at five players who are slated to be free agents next offseason and that the Bills need to find a way to re-sign.
Amari Cooper - Wide Receiver
Amari Cooper is set to become a free agent after this season, and his stats don't jump off the page since his arrival in Buffalo, but the offense has put up 30+ in every game. Through four games, he has 10 receptions on 13 targets, 136 yards, and a touchdown. His presence on the field helps open up everything else in the passing game, starting with Khalil Shakir, who has 24 receptions in the four games with Cooper, the most of any four-game stretch this season. If the Bills can get him re-signed, he will get a full offseason in this offense and with Josh Allen, and this offense could take rise to even further heights in 2025.
Rasul Douglas - Cornerback
You can make a case that the Bills duo of Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford is one of the best in the NFL. Buffalo has solid depth with Ja'Marcus Ingram and Kaiir Elam, but keeping these four together for another season would be huge in maintaining continuity and development of the Bills secondary. The lone concern with Douglas is his age, as he'll turn 31 before the start of the 2025 season.
Damar Hamlin - Safety
Many will disagree with bringing Damar Hamlin back, but he's played well and the argument against him is mindboggling. Hamlin is second on the team in tackles with 70, third in passes defensed with five, and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He's not Micah Hyde or Jordan Poyer at the height of their careers, but he and Taylor Rapp make a solid duo, and keeping this secondary together would be big dividends in 2025.
Ryan Van Demark - Offensive tackle
Re-signing Ryan Van Demark is about keeping the Bills' offensive line depth intact. Buffalo's front five have been terrific this season, and the backups have also played very well when called upon. Keeping this entire group together allows Buffalo to focus on other areas of need too. Van Demark has played only 115 snaps but hasn't committed any penalties or allowed a sack or QB hit.
Alec Anderson - Offensive tackle
Alec Anderson falls into the same category as Van Demark. Re-signing these guys maintains continuity, and depth going into future years. Anderson has been very good in his limited 171 snaps, allowing no sacks and only one pressure; however, he has committed four penalties. Another huge advantage of keeping Anderson around is the versatility he provides the team. This season he's played snaps at every offensive line position, except right tackle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —