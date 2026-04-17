Four Potential Buffalo Bills' Draft Targets Who Can Replace QB Mitch Trubisky

Thankfully, it's another draft season where the Buffalo Bills don't have to worry about finding the next QB1.

Five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen, who recently became a new father, has already reported for duty as the Bills kicked off Organized Team Activities (OTAs) back on April 7.

The Bills, however, will have a different backup quarterback in 2026 as a result of Mitch Trubisky leaving for the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) scrambles with the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Buffalo signed familiar faces Shane Buechele and Kyle Allen earlier this offseason, the most economical option moving forward may be to draft and develop an understudy on a rookie contract.

With five selections on Day 3 at the upcoming NFL Draft, the Bills seemingly have the means to pick a lesser-hyped quarterback prospect with upside. For reference, Buffalo last drafted a quarterback in 2020, using a fifth-round pick on Georgia's Jake Fromm.

Here are four draft-eligible quarterbacks who project as worthwhile late-round values.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

We initially wrote about Daniels when it was reported that he attended a private workout for the Bills.

Daniels, the first four-time team captain in Kansas history, did not miss a start either of his last two seasons, accounting for 36 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown rushes over that span. The sixth-year senior amassed the second-highest career passing total (9,282 yards) in program annals.

The dual threat, who ran a 4.65 in the 40 at the NFL Combine, reportedly impressed during his time at the East West Shrine Bowl. Due to potential limitations as a passer at the next level, Daniels projects as a career reserve.

Nov 22, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Derek Robertson, Monmouth

Anyone who follows the NCAA FCS is surely familiar with Robertson, who led the subdivision in passing (337.8 ypg) over the past two seasons.

After his 2025 Walter Payton award candidacy was derailed by a mid-season wrist injury that required surgery on his non-throwing hand, the gritty field general fought his way back onto the field in time for the FCS Playoffs, only to see a nine-win Monmouth team snubbed by the selection committee.

Robertson, who stands a fraction under 6-foot-2, has above-average arm strength, and the cerebral passer made a habit of throwing receivers open during his time at the Jersey Shore. Whether it's late in the draft, or as a priority free agent, some team is going to get the perfect developmental backup.

Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson passes against Lafayette in West Long Branch, N.J. on Sept. 7, 2024 | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drew Allar, Penn State

At one point, the former five-star high school recruit was on pace to earn a first-round draft grade. Now, Allar, who broke his ankle this past October, is likely to last until Day 3.

While the 6-foot-5 Allar has the size and arm strength that should translate well to the NFL level, his inconsistency and questionable in-game decision making have raised questions. He did not perform well prior to the injury, leading Penn State to an 0-3 conference start.

Buffalo has an advantage in the evaluation process when it comes to Allar thanks to new offensive assistant Trace McSorley, a former Penn State quarterback who was on staff for his alma mater last year.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Another one of the Football Championship Subdivision's finest last fall, Payton was as dangerous of a runner as he was a passer for North Dakota State.

Leading FCS in yards per pass attempt (12.1), the 232-pound field general averaged 5.7 yards per carry and recorded 13 rushing touchdowns. The left-handed Payton lacks prototypical NFL arm strength, and he'll likely need to become a better pocket passer to make an impact.

Payton, however, has only helped himself since the season ended. He ran a 4.56-second 40 at the NFL Combine after earning National Team MVP honors for his work during Senior Bowl Week.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State passes during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images