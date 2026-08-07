Four Bills' Defenders Whose Stock is Slowly Dropping This Summer

The Buffalo Bills are in the thick of training camp right now in the greater Western New York area, and it’s been a competitive string of practices to start things off at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Unexpected players are rising up the metaphorical ladder toward roster relevancy, while others are struggling to stay afloat in the roster-battle “boat races” currently happening on Buffalo’s depth chart.

It’s exciting times . . . at least for some players.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at a few players who’ve likely been quietly quivering in Pittsford, New York, over the last few practices due to their inability to keep up with their competition thus far in training camp.

A young Buffalo Bills fan screams out in hopes of getting an autograph from Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir following Day 5 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ILB Dorian Williams

Height: 6-foot-1; Weight: 228 lbs; Age: 25; Year: 4; College: Tulane

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams cuts around a block during drills on the second day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, this isn’t necessarily to say that veteran linebacker Dorian Williams has had a terrible training camp at St. John Fisher University up until this point in August—he hasn’t, not by any stretch of the imagination—however, on that same note, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound former Tulane standout certainly hasn’t firmly taken ahold of the starting job at inside linebacker that’s currently up for grabs alongside veteran incumbent Terrel Bernard.

Williams, in addition to fighting a mysterious injury all spring long prior to arriving in Pittsford, New York, this summer, has had to battle it out with rookie fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr on a daily basis this training camp for the right to start in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme.

So far, it appears that Elarms-Orr might be the man for the job. But, we’ll see how the battle continues to play out for the Bills. It’d definitely be a disappointment for Williams if he’s unable to win a starting position in his fourth season with the team from Western New York.

EDGE Javon Solomon

Height: 6-foot-1; Weight: 246 lbs; Age: 25; Year: 3; College: Troy

Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Javon Solomon gets ready to run a drill during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of positive hype revolving around third-year EDGE rusher Javon Solomon when he was first selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Troy University.

I mean, after all, he was the nation’s sack leader for the entire FBS in 2023 for Troy at the conclusion of his senior collegiate campaign with a total of 16, so it was for good reason.

Now, however, the hubbub hovering over the 25-year-old on the fields of the private Pittsford campus aren’t quite as pleasant.

The 6-foot-1, 246-pound pass-rusher is in a dead heat right now for possibly the final outside linebacker spot with recent free-agent signing Mike Danna, who joined the Bills on May 11 after previously spending the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct. 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Javon Solomon (56) sacks former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Solomon has the greater upside, but Danna has greater experience. It’s also not a total guarantee that the Bills keep four EDGE rushers.

Right now, veterans Gregory Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht, and rookie T.J. Parker are all squarely—and definitively—ahead of Solomon on the depth chart.

So, we’ll all collectively have to wait and see how things shake out for the former terrorizing Trojan takedown artist as the preseason rolls around.

CB Davison Igbinosun

Height: 6-foot-2; Weight: 193 lbs; Age: 22; Year: R; College: Ohio State

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive back Davison Igbinosun pulls in a pass as he puts in extra reps after Day 2 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like fellow rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr is right now, cornerback Davison Igbinosun was the apple of everyone’s eye within Bills Mafia this spring.

Fans, coaches, and teammates were all raving about the player nicknamed “IGB” throughout May and the early portions of June, which continued right up until the start of training camp on July 29.

It was thought that Igbinosun might possibly beat out second-year defensive back Maxwell Hairston for the starting boundary cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford in Buffalo’s secondary this camp.

However, since first arriving at St. John Fisher, it’s definitely been an adjustment from spring ball to fall camp for the former Ohio State lockdown corner.

Former Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Union Township, New Jersey, native has been beat fairly consistently by several different receivers throughout the first assortment of practices, and he’s failed to really make his presence felt much at all in Pittsford.

It will be interesting to see if Igbinosun can make up ground in the competition for CB2 as the team takes its talents—and all its belongings—back to Buffalo for the rest of the season on Friday afternoon.

ILB Jimmy Ciarlo

Height: 6-foot-2; Weight: 230 lbs; Age: 25; Year: 3; College: Army

Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (left) stays after practice for advice from special teams coordinator Chris Tabor at Bills training camp last summer at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug.6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former New York Jets’ linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo stole the show—quite literally—in Buffalo last offseason while the Bills were being featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks in the summer months during training camp.

Since then, it’s been a roller coaster ride for the 25-year-old to try and make an NFL squad. He’s been signed to the Bills’ active roster, cut, and re-signed to the practice squad, and then cut again only to be inked to a reserve/futures contract this winter that tied him to Buffalo once again.

This offseason hasn’t been filled with much fanfare for Ciarlo, either, and it’s because he hasn’t really stood out amongst the crowd of linebackers.

Can that change in the preseason?

We’ll have to see. If not, then the Bills might opt to keep a young rookie like Theron Gaines on the practice squad this offseason versus Ciarlo.

It’ll be interesting to see, that’s for sure.

Buffalo Bills rookie linebackers Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) and Theron Gaines (54) stay after practice and chat with teammates for a little while at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

*BONUS*

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Height: 5-foot-11; Weight: 208 lbs; Age: 28; Year: 8; College: Florida

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) speaks with the media after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is merely for the fact that fans, coaches, and media members don’t really know when the veteran safety will return from his unfortunate lower calf strain.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had been putting on a show through the first few practices at St. John Fisher University, but his recent soft-tissue injury is a bit of a setback in terms of gelling with his new teammates and acclimating to a new defensive scheme.

Not major, but a hindrance nonetheless.

Injured Buffalo Bills' defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson high-fives teammates during warm-ups on Day 5 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, here’s to hoping the tiny hiccup doesn’t hurt his chances of contributing heavily in Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 defense early on in September once the regular season starts.

The Bills need his feistiness and leadership on the field once the pads start popping for real in the fall and winter months.

*UPDATE*

C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to action during Thursday morning’s fully-padded practice. It was certainly a positive development. However, even still, any time lost is time that must be made up by the veteran. He missed two padded practices due to his injury.

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