Bills make two important upgrades, add LB to divisional round injury report

The Buffalo Bills have 14 players on the injury report heading into their January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos, but it may not be as worrisome as it seems.

On Wednesday, the Bills upgraded starting quarterback Josh Allen and kicker Matt Prater to full participation. The former was limited on Tuesday while the latter did not practice.

Allen is dealing with three separate injuries, but he has yet to miss a snap of game action due to any of them. The 29-year-old field general claimed to "feel better than I have the last few weeks."

Meanwhile, Prater, who missed two games in December due to a right quad injury, appears to be nearing full strength. With punter Mitch Wishnowsky handling kickoffs, Prater was perfect on place kicks, including a 50-yarder, during the January 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jan 11, 2026; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round

Three key players still sidelined

Safety Jordan Poyer, running back Ty Johnson and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston all missed practice for the second day in a row.

After reaggravating his hamstring injury midway through the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Poyer is most likely unavailable for January 17 with Bills' head coach Sean McDermott loosely labeling him as week to week.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Hairston were held out in the wild-card round due to ankle injuries suffered in the regular season finale, and their chances of a Saturday return seem slim at this stage.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Mykal Walker during their home game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026.

Noteworthy addition

The Bills re-added starting linebacker Shaq Thompson to the injury report on Wednesday as he deals with a lingering neck issue. Thompson practiced in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

The fact that Thompson was also limited all week heading into the Jaguars' game, but proceeded to play 100 percent of snaps should ease any concern about his divisional round availability.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bills' Injury Report (Divisional)

WEDNESDAY

CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited



DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited



DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)



DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited



LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)



K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)

TUESDAY

CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)



QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Limited



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited



DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited



DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)



DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited



S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)

