Bills make two important upgrades, add LB to divisional round injury report
The Buffalo Bills have 14 players on the injury report heading into their January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos, but it may not be as worrisome as it seems.
On Wednesday, the Bills upgraded starting quarterback Josh Allen and kicker Matt Prater to full participation. The former was limited on Tuesday while the latter did not practice.
Allen is dealing with three separate injuries, but he has yet to miss a snap of game action due to any of them. The 29-year-old field general claimed to "feel better than I have the last few weeks."
Meanwhile, Prater, who missed two games in December due to a right quad injury, appears to be nearing full strength. With punter Mitch Wishnowsky handling kickoffs, Prater was perfect on place kicks, including a 50-yarder, during the January 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Three key players still sidelined
Safety Jordan Poyer, running back Ty Johnson and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston all missed practice for the second day in a row.
After reaggravating his hamstring injury midway through the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Poyer is most likely unavailable for January 17 with Bills' head coach Sean McDermott loosely labeling him as week to week.
Meanwhile, Johnson and Hairston were held out in the wild-card round due to ankle injuries suffered in the regular season finale, and their chances of a Saturday return seem slim at this stage.
Noteworthy addition
The Bills re-added starting linebacker Shaq Thompson to the injury report on Wednesday as he deals with a lingering neck issue. Thompson practiced in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey.
The fact that Thompson was also limited all week heading into the Jaguars' game, but proceeded to play 100 percent of snaps should ease any concern about his divisional round availability.
Bills' Injury Report (Divisional)
WEDNESDAY
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Full
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — Full
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
TUESDAY
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — DNP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
