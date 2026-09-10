Buffalo Bills' Offensive Tackles Taking Houston Opener to Heart

The festivities officially began in the National Football League across the country in Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday evening as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 13-10 to start the regular season off with a bang.

But, in spite of that stupendous fact, the Buffalo Bills still need to wait a few days before they can join in on the fun.

However, it won’t be long, Bills Mafia.

Sunday’s kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET against the Houston Texans on the road at Reliant Stadium will be here before anyone knows it.

Brady-led Bills looking to aid Allen in hurdling over previous struggles

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until then, though, the team will need to bide its time while devising a plan to get over the hump on the Texans’ home turf, which is something superstar quarterback Josh Allen has never done before in his career.

In fact, not only has the prized gunslinger never won at that specific venue in the Lone Star State, but he’s never even orchestrated an offensive attack that’s put up more than 20 points in a matchup at the venue formerly referred to as NRG Stadium, as the Bills have averaged just 17.8 points per game in Allen’s four tries down in Houston, Texas.

However, it hasn’t been all his fault.

His teammates—particularly the ones pertaining to keeping him upright—know they must be better for their unquestioned leader.

“Well, for me personally, it can’t get much worse (from the last game). So, I’m pretty excited to go back down there. . . . I mean, you’re going against those type of EDGE guys—I mean, those are the best of the best, or at least top-five in the NFL right now—so, it’s a good test to see where you’re at,” Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown, who was part of the offensive line that allowed 17 total pressures versus the Texans last year, said to reporters on-scene at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York, on Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Bills' right tackle Spencer Brown (79) shares words with former Houston Texans' defensive back Desmond King ll, reminding him of their size difference, during a past NFL game between the Bills and Texans at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, October 3, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m sure if we lose (we’ll hear), ‘The season’s over. The Bills are a bust.’ And, I’m sure if we win (it’ll be), ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl.’ And, our Super-Bowl odds (will) go up to +5000. So, I’m sure everybody’s really excited to see how Week 1 goes, and then talk about it the rest of the week until the next week comes around.

“But, (I) don’t get too caught up in it. It’s a good opponent. We’re a good team, (we’ll) go down there, and it’s gonna’ be a good game.”

Instead of being a somewhat welcoming environment, which many other road venues have been for the one-time No. 7 overall pick out of the University of Wyoming, it’s been every sense of the word hostile.

And, in all reality, it’s ultimately been a “House of Horrors” for Allen and his offensive teammates ever since his first attempt at grabbing a victory on the road against the AFC-South squad occurred in October 2018: his rookie season.

Oct. 14, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) chases Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

It was a game where the Bills lost 20-13, and it also marked a contest where Allen suffered a concerning elbow injury—specifically a severely sprained UCL in his throwing arm—that wound up sidelining the eventual 2024 NFL MVP for four games that season.

The experience was seemingly one of the few early pivotal moments of Allen’s career, as well as the heartbreaking playoff loss he and the Bills suffered the following year on the road against the Texans in the 2019-2020 wild-card round.

Last season’s loss vs. Houston was seemingly due to Texans’ DL wreaking havoc

Oct. 14, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after getting injured in his rookie season during the second half of a past NFL game between the Bills and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Flash forward to last season where Buffalo once again fell flat on the road versus Houston—this time 23-19—and miraculously the team managed to score just one offensive touchdown, which came off a 45-yard scamper from running back James Cook III on the ground with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter to gain a 6-0 advantage after former kicker Matt Prater missed his extra-point attempt.

From there, the Bills were outscored 23-13 the rest of the way while the Allen-led offense failed to cross the goal line for the remainder of the contest.

Yes, running back Ray Davis returned a kickoff 97 yards for another touchdown, but the happenings on offense were putrid, particularly in pass protection as Buffalo surrendered eight sacks against the Texans in Week 12 last season.

In totality, the Bills have allowed 14 quarterback takedowns across Allen’s four losses down at that specific stadium, which has definitely hindered the team’s chances of hurdling past Houston.

And, while starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown were notably banged up during that matchup in November 2025, with Dawkins needing to be evaluated for a concussion and Brown sustaining a shoulder injury, there’s seemingly no excuse for letting your franchise quarterback see the field from his facemask that many times in a single outing, no matter how talented one team’s defense may be.

Brady’s play-call sheet must put Allen in position to succeed on Sunday, but players also need to protect

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texans while Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) supplies pressure during the the play | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, it’s on the shoulders of first-year head coach Joe Brady and new offensive line coach Pat Meyer—as well as the players protecting—to finally remedy the struggles that have taken place by the offensive group up front at Reliant Stadium.

With the Patriots’ loss against the Seahawks on Wednesday night in Washington state, the Bills have a chance to grab a crucial early lead on their divisional foe in the AFC-East standings, while also getting to add a conference victory to boot.

For a matchup in Week 1, the future implications of the outcome for this game could be huge.

So, it’s imperative that Brady and Allen, as well as Meyer’s men up front, figure it out before Sunday afternoon.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, the previously mentioned Dawkins and Brown have been working in silence this summer in order to be better on the edges for their almost superhuman quarterback this coming season.

Bills ON SI covered such topics earlier this offseason, like how Buffalo’s left tackle is looking rather svelte as the NFL world now rounds into the second week of September.

Dawkins’ weight loss might help WNY franchise flip the script in H-Town this weekend

Jan. 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' offensive linemen Dion Dawkins (73) and Spencer Brown (79) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of a past NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

So, if Josh Allen’s longtime blindside protector looks slimmer to some on Sunday, he is. But, will it help against Houston?

Fans are about to find out.

“When he talks about weight, it wasn’t me sitting there saying, ‘Hey, Dion: you have to lose weight or you’re (gone).’ That’s never been an issue. He played really well last year (overall), and it was a thing to him of like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to find ways to continue to improve.’ And, if that (apparent weight loss) is a component in it, I’m all about it,” Bills’ head coach Joe Brady said at the team’s practice facilities on Wednesday.

“He’s taken a lot of pride in it. He looks (good), you know? He’s moving around. He’s always been an athletic guy, but he’s moving around (well). And, I think it’s kind of continuing to evolve his game as he continues on his career.

“But, I think he’s in a really good space.”

With that said, hopefully Dawkins, Brown, and Co. will all be playing well in space in just a few days, especially on the edges.

Pass-rushers Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, and the rest of Houston’s demoralizing defensive line are anxiously awaiting the critical clash in Week 1.

Sunday is seemingly about to feature a classic southern showdown. And, if all goes according to plan, Allen will be the last one standing in the Texas shootout.

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