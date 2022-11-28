Browns Players Speak Highly of QB Jacoby Brissett Following Possible Last Start in Cleveland

Jacoby Brissett's teammates think highly of him and that is evident, especially after the overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacoby Brissett made what could be his last start in a Cleveland Browns uniform on Sunday. He went out there and led the Browns to their fourth win, this one coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the reasons he ended up in Cleveland and the front office wanted him was because of who he is. He is a good person, teammate, and a good overall piece to any locker room.

"It has been huge having him as one of our leaders," left guard Joel Bitonio said. "He always talks about us and the team. Obviously, he never talks about himself, but I was thinking that we have to get one more because he has played better than 3-7 or whatever our record was before tonight. He deserved a few more wins in there so I am glad we got him one more here, and you never know.”

Brissett didn't have his best game against the Buccaneers but he showed up when it mattered. A big completion to Amari Cooper set up the game-winning touchdown for Cleveland.

“I love Jacoby. He is a hell of a teammate, one of the best teammates I have ever had," defensive end Jadevon Clowney spoke. "He is all about the team and his players. You can’t ask for a better teammate out of anyone in the league.”

Guys on the defensive side of ball vouching for Brissett tells you everything you need to know about the guy. He is well liked.

"I think he exceeded expectations, and the record doesn’t show how well he has been playing," safety John Johnson III explained. "He knew what he had to do, and everyone on the team was proud. Like I had been saying, it could be a spark for us in a change of position for us. We will see.”

David Njoku caught a one handed touchdown pass from Brissett against the Buccaneers, it was perhaps the highlight of the game. Following the game, Njoku was excited for Brissett.

“It is a great feeling for sure," Njoku said about getting the win for Brissett. "I feel like he works his butt off day in and day out, whether it is physically and mentally to help us be in the right positions to succeed. Kudos to Jacoby for sure. He is a fighter.”

In the final scheduled start for Brissett, just happened to be the game that Anthony Schwartz made a big play.

"(He's a) very inspiring guy," Schwartz said. "A great leader. Leads by example and leads by voice. He always gets everyone going and doing the right thing. It is great to see him going out there and fighting for us and never quitting. He gets knocked down and always gets back up. He is a great guy to play for, and I love playing for him.”

The offense is going over to Watson but Cleveland will have a well-liked, capable quarterback waiting if he needs to be called upon again.

