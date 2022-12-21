Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About Kevin Stefanski Being a Reason he Chose Cleveland

Deshaun Watson revealed that Kevin Stefanski is one of the reasons he chose Cleveland, and why.

When Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland as his preferred trade destination, everyone immediately looked at the money aspect. Sure, that was a big reason why Watson did so, who wouldn't maximize their value? On Wednesday, Watson revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski was a big reason.

Stefanski and Watson were able to "talk ball" Watson said. After those conversations, Watson said he wanted to play for Stefanski.

There are some opinions out there are Stefanski, none can be about him being a bad offensive coach. He took Jacoby Brissett and maintained a top-10 offense, no knock to Brissett, but that's not who he is.

Watson pointed to being excited to get to Cleveland and get to work with Stefanski after being traded. He is a fan of Stefanski's even-keel coaching style.

"It's balance. That's what you've got to do. Never show your weaknesses and never get too high."

On Saturday, Watson will play against the New Orleans Saints. A team that had an interest in Watson when he was being traded from Houston.

"I'm a Cleveland Brown. That's where I was leaning."

