Cleveland Browns Request to Inteview New England Patriots Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns are beginning the process of looking into their next defensive coordinator.

The NFL moves quick and the Cleveland Browns are showing that today. According to a report, Cleveland requested to interview New England Patriots defensive assistant Jarod Mayo for their open defensive coordinator role. Cleveland fired Joe Woods this morning following a 7-10 season.

Mayo is 39 years old and former Super Bowl Champion as a player with the Patriots. He has been the inside linebackers coach with the Patriots since 2019. Mayo played college ball at Tennessee where he went on to be a top 10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns are able to key in on Mayo as their next coordinator. Another coach that comes from the Bill Belichick coaching three in New England.

