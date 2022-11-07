Browns Wyatt Teller Gives Update on Injury: ‘I Want to be out There Every Game’

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller updated how things are going with his injury,, as did his head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Wyatt Teller is fighting his way back from a calf injury that is very similar to the one that limited him at times in 2020. Teller updated the media on Monday when he returned to practice.

“(It is) good to run around. (The injury is) trending in the right direction. Excited to get back and start moving again,” Teller told the media on Monday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that it is trending toward having Teller and Denzel Ward back on the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

“I want to be out there every game. I get paid a lot of money to be out there,” Teller said.

Teller is a tough-nosed right guard that paves roads for running back Nick Chubb. He is a vital piece of what the offense does.

“I respect the guys, I don’t want them to be out there by themselves. I want to be out there and I want to do everything I can.”

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense