Cleveland Browns Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Falling to 6-9
With the 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in week 16, the Cleveland Browns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention this season. Cleveland needed to their last three games, they also needed a lot of outside help.
With Watson taking over when the team was 4-7, the playoffs always looked to be a long shot. That turned out to be true and the focus now shifts to what this team can be in 2023.
There is plenty of change that will come between now and then, but for now, the Browns have two games left in a meaningless season.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
WATCH: Browns Myles Garrett and Perrion Winfrey Imitate LeBron James and... J.R. Smith After Sack
Browns Myles Garrett Talks About the Defense's Improvement Following... Good Performance Against Ravens
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks About Deshaun Watson's Home Debut,... Win Against Ravens
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games
Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve
Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team
Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award
Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston
Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans
Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones