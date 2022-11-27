Jacoby Brissett on new Role With Deshaun Watson Returning: I Still Have a Job to do

Following the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Jacoby Brissett talked about going forward with Deshaun Watson as the teams quarterback.

Jacoby Brissett is a good teammate and cares about winning. Following the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brissett showed just that.

"This has never been about me, it's always been about the team," Brissett explained. "This was our team's opportunity to step up in a big moment,"

Watson is now going to be running the offense, a moment the Browns have been waiting for. Cleveland made the huge trade for Watson, now they'll finally be able to utilize him. With Watson starting, Brissett knows he has a new role.

"I still have a job to do. I'm still on the team. I've still got to be the same person every day no matter what. I'm excited for him to come back and looking forward to next week."

Sure, Brissett's game can be dissected as a quarterback. There is not much negative to say about him as a person or teammate. Cleveland's now backup quarterback continues to be easy to root for.

