Positive News on Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Ahead of Matchup With Cleveland Browns

The New Orleans Saints have some positive news on cornerback Marshon Lattimore's return to the field ahead of the Cleveland Browns week 16 matchup.

The New Orleans Saints have some good news brewing ahead of their week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Dennis Allen said Marshon Lattimore is "as close as ever" to returning to the gridiron.

Lattimore has been out since suffering a lacerated kidney in early October agaisnt the Seattle Seahawks. If he was to miss the Browns game, it would mark the 10th straight game that the Pro Bowl cornerback has been sidelined for.

Prior to getting hurt, Lattimore was struggling a bit this season. He's graded out as a 52.2, according to Pro Football Focus. Lattimore played his high school ball at Glenville High School, so playing in Cleveland would be a trip home for him.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

WATCH: Browns Myles Garrett and Perrion Winfrey Imitate LeBron James and... J.R. Smith After Sack

Browns Myles Garrett Talks About the Defense's Improvement Following... Good Performance Against Ravens

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks About Deshaun Watson's Home Debut,... Win Against Ravens

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games

Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team