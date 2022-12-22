Saints to be Without Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Jarvis Landry Against Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints will be without a pair of wide receivers, as well as a starting linebacker in Cleveland on Saturday.

New Orleans Saints are pretty banged up as they take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints are going to be without wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington.

The biggest loss here is Olave, who has broken onto the scene in the NFL as a very good wideout. On the season, Olave leads the Saints with 940 receiving yards. Landry on the other hand is having the worst year of his career due to injuries. He's started just three games, playing in a total of nine.

Werner will be a big loss on defense, as he's taken the next step at the linebacker position this year. Werner has 77 tackles and two forced fumbles in 10 starts.

The full injury report for both teams can be seen below.

