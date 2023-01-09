Titans Requested to Interview Browns Assistant GM Glenn Cook for GM Vacancy
Cleveland Browns could soon receive a draft pick back if assistant general manager Glenn Cook is hired for a higher position with another franchise. Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Cook for their open general manager position, according to a report.
Last offseason, Cook was promoted from vice president of player personnel to the assistant general manager role. He worked closely with Browns GM Andrew Berry.
In the past, Cook has interviewed for the Vikings and Bears general manager jobs. He's been with the Browns since 2016.
Cleveland would be compensated with a draft pick by the NFL, as teams are rewarded for promoting minorities.
