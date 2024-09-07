Buccaneers vs. Commanders: Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready to open their 2024 regular season when they host the visiting Washington Commanders on Sunday evening and we have all your information and analysis for the Week 1 matchup in Raymond James Stadium.
Buccaneers vs. Commanders Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Sunday, September 8th, 4:25 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders at Buccaneers Preview
There are storylines galore when looking at the opening-week matchup between the Commanders and the Buccaneers. Much of that has come from the Commanders' side with their new-look team after gutting the former staff and roster.
Outside of waiting to see Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels take the field for the first time, the Commanders will be ushering in a new roster. With that comes some question marks and the Commanders have already made an interesting comment that they would be rotating left tackles in the game — we will see if that pays off for them.
The Commanders have weapons on both sides of the ball, but the concern for them will be if they have had enough time to acclimate and get on the same page to play to their ceiling.
The Buccaneers return much of their same roster from a year ago and 83 percent of that roster have been homegrown talent. While it doesn't seem like the Commanders will be missing much on the injury front, the Bucs will be without starting defensive lineman Logan Hall and up-and-coming star defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has also been labeled as uncertain for the matchup.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on paper should win this matchup in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but this is the NFL and on any given Sunday any team can come out victorious. Unfortunately for the Commanders, there is going to be too many hiccups as they get everyone on the same page in their first regular season game with a new coaching staff and roster. The Buccaneers ran things back from last season and added quality players in other areas to enhance their squad.
I fully expect the Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to have some spots where they take advantage of the Buccaneers, but overall the Bucs are the more cohesive team, and with the game being at home they will step away from this 1-0, beating the Commanders 31-21.
