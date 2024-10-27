Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 8: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for revenge against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday as they donn their throwback creamsicle uniforms to celebrate the franchise's past. The Bucs lost the first matchup between these two just three weeks ago in heartbreaking fashion as they likely should have come away with a W.
Both teams are dealing with injury issues on both sides of the ball and it will be imperative for the Buccaneers to start early and get creative to come away with this one. The Falcons had their best offensive output in the first matchup so Todd Bowles' defense will look to step up to the plate and return to form.
Here is all the information you need to know for the NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Sunday, October 27th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Preview
Revenge in the Bay. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a rematch against the Atlanta Falcons from a few weeks ago in a game they likely should have won but unfortunately lost. The Bucs will now get a chance to take sole control over the NFC South with the Falcons making the trip to Raymond James Stadium.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be entering the contest down a slew of players including star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with defenders Jamel Dean and likely Tykee Smith. The Falcons are dealing with injury issues of their own, however, it has mostly been geared toward their defense.
With the Bucs' offense now without their two star playmakers, they will be looking for the likes of Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan, and Trey Palmer to step up, and the emergence of the three-headed monster backfield of Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, and Sean Tucker will also rely upon more. Baker Mayfield has done more with less but with his two go-to guys out of the lineup, look for Baker to look for tight end Cade Otton early as his safety blanket.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense hasn't lived up to the hype that we are used to under head coach Todd Bowles and will need to be on their A-game today as the Falcons possess elite weapons on the offensive side of the ball that will create good matchups - it will be up to the Bucs' defense to communicate effectively to be able to counter the advantageous matchups Atlanta throws their way.
The betting line for today's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently has the Falcons as 2.5-point road favorites per DraftKings, but there are also a host of other best bets available in today's game.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
This game has lost a bit of its luster with the Buccaneers losing two of their top players on the offensive side of the ball in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but it still is almost one of those must-win games as Atlanta currently leads the NFC South. With a win, the Bucs can retake that crown but they will have to do so down a tremendous amount of important contributors.
Atlanta is also dealing with injuries of their own and won't be at full strength in this one with many of those injuries on the defensive side of the ball, making an already below average perhaps worse.
I originally picked the Falcons to come away with this game on the Hear the Cannons podcast, but the developments on the Atlanta front coupled with the reminder that this Bucs' team welcomes adversity and is a resilient bunch makes me want to take the Buccaneers at home on creamsicle day.
Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
