Colts Free Agency 'Legal Tampering' Period Tracker
Today is finally the day!
For the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL, the official start to free agency arrives today
The NFL has designated 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, March 10 until 3:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 12 as a period where the representation for impending free agents may enter into negotiations with other teams before pen can begin hitting paper officially at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. This is now known as the "legal tampering" period. What once was done in the shadows is now legal and regulated by the NFL.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Colts have the 18th-most salary cap space in the NFL with $40.4 million.
The following players are the Colts' in-house free agents, in order of snaps played in 2024: FS Julian Blackmon, LB E.J. Speed, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, C Ryan Kelly, TE Mo Alie-Cox, LB Grant Stuard, DT Taven Bryan, WR Ashton Dulin, QB Joe Flacco, G Mark Glowinski, G Will Fries, RB Trey Sermon, S Ronnie Harrison, C Danny Pinter, CB David Long, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Juwann Winfree, S Trevor Denbow (RFA), IOL Wesley French (RFA).
Earlier in the offseason, the Colts got ahead of it and re-signed would-be free agents RB Tyler Goodson, LB Segun Olubi, and LB Cameron McGrone.
Bookmark this article for everything you need to know about the Colts during the legal tampering period. A new tracker will be released for the official start of free agency on Wednesday afternoon.
Colts Among Favorites to Land Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts could be at the top of the list for a free-agent signal caller, Daniel Jones.
Colts Named Multiple Times as Sensible Trade Suitor for Trey Hendrickson
The Indianapolis Colts are a popular would-be trade destination for Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, but what might that look like?
Colts Make Salary Cap Cut Move, Release Raekwon Davis
The Colts created about $6.49 million in cap space by releasing Raekwon Davis.
The Colts Might Have Hard, High-Paying Competition to Retain Dayo Odeyingbo
The price tag for Colts defender Dayo Odeyingbo could be higher than expected, reportedly as high as $16-$20 million per year.
Colts DC Lou Anarumo Gives Peek at Team's Defensive Priorities
Indianapolis Colts coach Lou Anarumo recently gave a glimpse into what the defense will need in order to be successful.
Colts Reportedly Have Sights Set On Vikings QB Daniel Jones
Coming out of the Combine, the Colts were linked reported to be targeting free-agent quarterbacks Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Jacoby Brissett, and Daniel Jones. Jones was mentioned as the most common name to come up.
