Colts vs. Packers, Week 2 Preview: Matchup Already Shaped By Injuries
The Indianapolis Colts eagerly await their road matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday in order to avenge last week's loss and put something in the win column.
There are some significant storylines in this game, featuring Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson coming off of a flashy season debut while the Packers' quarterback, Jordan Love, likely sits out with a knee injury.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle between the Colts and Packers.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Green Bay, Wisc.; Lambeau Field
- Television: FOX — Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (color)
All-Time Series
- Colts lead, 23-20-1. The Colts have won the last three matchups, and four of the last five.
- Last game: Week 11 of 2020; Colts won, 34-31 (OT).
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Packers: head coach Matt LaFleur; offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich; defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley; special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — DT DeForest Buckner (back), WR Josh Downs (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- OUT — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder)
Packers
- QUESTIONABLE — RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (calf/shin)
- DOUBTFUL — QB Jordan Love (knee)
Storylines/Keys
- Unfortunately, Injuries are the Lead: For the Packers, their most important player is likely out in Love and is being replaced with someone in Malik Willis who will likely need a very specific gameplan. For the Colts, starting strong safety Blackmon is already out after starting cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) was placed on IR this week. They are two of the Colts' three most important defensive backs. Starting defensive linemen Buckner and Paye are both questionable, and that's after the Colts surrendered 200-plus yards on the ground last week. This has a massive influence on both sides of the field.
- Get Back to What You're Good At: The Colts excelled in a couple of areas last week but were severely let down in others that helped the team earn a two-point loss rather than a potential win. Offensively, they had an explosive passing game, as they had three passes go for at least 50 yards. However, outside of Richardson's runs, they only averaged 3.0 yards per carry, which didn't allow the Colts to maintain drives. Defensively, the pass rush did a great job, sacking C.J. Stroud four times and hitting him 10. However, they allowed 213 yards on the ground. Run blocking and run stopping are two areas we're used to seeing the Colts be good at. If they can get back to it, it will help them immensely.
- Make Malik Willis Look Like a Backup: Willis has had an underwhelming early career, completing 52.2% of his passes with a 5.3 YPA, a passer rating of 49.4, and a touchdown-to-turnover ratio of 0:6. With that said, the Colts defense has allowed young or backup quarterbacks to look like studs in recent years, including Davis Mills, Taylor Heinecke, Jake Browning, and Aidan O'Connell. Would it really be that surprising if a QB with a strong arm and mobility put a dent in a Colts defense that allowed over 400 yards last week? Still, the Colts have an advantage here, even with guys like Paye, Buckner, and Blackmon banged up. Put any sort of pressure on Willis and they should be fine.
Projected Weather
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: Shawn Hochuli (7 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 2. Hochuli's crew has called the sixth-fewest penalties so far in 2024.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 40.5
STAT LEADERS
Colts
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson (212 yards)
- Rushing: QB Anthony Richardson (56 yards)
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce (125 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): WR Ashton Dulin, WR Alec Pierce, QB Anthony Richardson, RB Jonathan Taylor (1)
- Tackles: FS Nick Cross (14)
- Tackles for Loss: DT DeForest Buckner, CB Jaylon Jones, DL Tyquan Lewis, DE Kwity Paye (1)
- Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner (1.5)
- Interceptions: N/A
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Jones (1)
Packers
- Passing: QB Jordan Love (260 yards)
- Rushing: RB Josh Jacobs (84 yards)
- Receiving: WR Jayden Reed (138 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): WR Jayden Reed (2)
- Tackles: S Javon Bullard, LB Quay Walker (11)
- Tackles for Loss: CB Keisean Nixon, LB Eric Wilson (2)
- Sacks: DE Rashan Gary, CB Keisean Nixon (1.0)
- Interceptions: CB Jaire Alexander, S Xavier McKinney (1)
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaire Alexander (2)
TEAM STATS
Colts
- Total Offense: 15th (303.0 YPG)
- Scoring: T-11th (27.0 PPG)
- Third-Down: T-5th (50.0%)
- Red Zone: T-9th (66.7%)
- Turnovers: T-9th (1)
- Passing YPA: 1st (11.2)
- Sacks: T-8th (2)
- Rushing YPC: T-11th (4.7)
- Total Defense: 31st (417.0 YPG)
- Scoring: T-25th (29.0 PPG)
- Third-Down: T-25th (50.0%)
- Red Zone: T-26th (100.0%)
- Takeaways: T-24th (0)
- Passing YPA: 18th (7.3)
- Sacks: T-4th (4)
- Rushing YPC: T-27th (5.3)
Packers
- Total Offense: 3rd (414.0 YPG)
- Scoring: T-7th (29.0 PPG)
- Third-Down: 24th (7.3%)
- Red Zone: T-24th (25.0%)
- Turnovers: T-9th (1)
- Passing YPA: T-13th (7.4)
- Sacks: T-8th (2)
- Rushing YPC: 1st (7.8)
- Total Defense: 29th (410.0 YPG)
- Scoring: T-29th (34.0 PPG)
- Third-Down: T-11th (28.6%)
- Red Zone: T-14th (50.0%)
- Takeaways: T-2nd (3)
- Passing YPA: 25th (8.2)
- Sacks: T-13th (2)
- Rushing YPC: T-10th (3.8 YPC)
Notes
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: placed cornerback JuJu Brents on Injured Reserve. Signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad. Released defensive end Titus Leo from the practice squad. Elevated defensive end Genard Avery and Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
- Richardson needs one rushing touchdown on Sunday to join Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with a rushing touchdown in five of their first six career games. Richardson would also tie Newton and Robert Griffin III (six) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first six career games. Two touchdowns on the ground would move Richardson ahead alone in the top spot.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor needs 17 rushing yards to pass Tom Matte (4,646) for the sixth-most in franchise history. Taylor also needs 2 rushing touchdowns to pass Marshall Faulk (42) for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II needs 2 pass breakups to pass Ray Buchanan (56) for the third-most in franchise history.
HORSESHOE HUDDLE STAFF PICKS
- Sean Ackerman: Colts 24, Packers 13
- Jake Arthur: Colts 30, Packers 24
- Noah Gebert: Colts 24, Packers 17
- Zack Hicks: Colts 23, Packers 13
- Andrew Moore: Colts 24, Packers 10
- Drake Wally: Colts 21, Packers 13
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.