Commanders reportedly highly interested in trading for 2024 sack leader
Now we know that the Washington Commanders are looking to bolster their defense this offseason, and a few names have already been thrown into the mix as potential targets.
With Myles Garrett entirely off the table after securing a massive $40 million per year contract extension with the Browns, the Commanders have shifted their focus to another Pro Bowler.
Earlier this month, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade — though he reportedly still wants to remain with the team. That hasn't stopped other teams, including the Commanders, from exploring the idea of acquiring the NFL's sack leader before free agency opens.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Commanders are among the teams showing interest in Hendrickson.
"The Commanders are among the many teams exploring a potential trade for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per sources," Russini reported.
Hendrickson is coming off a dominant season where he solidified himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers. He's an All-Pro and a recent Defensive Player of the Year contender with one year left on his current contract. Given his production and status, the Bengals are reportedly seeking "significant trade compensation" in return.
Landing Hendrickson would provide a major boost to a Commanders defense needing reinforcements. His sack production has evolved, logging 17.5 sacks in 2024, leading the NFL.
The Commanders have the draft capital and cap space to make a serious move for Hendrickson. The question is whether they're willing to meet the Bengals' asking price.
