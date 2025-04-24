Cowboys miss out on top target, make shocking pick in final 7-round mock draft
Draft day is finally here as the first round of the 2025 NFL draft takes place on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys will be involved early, currently holding pick No. 12.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones said they’re unlikely to move up, but could drop down and add more picks.
In our latest mock draft, the Cowboys miss out on their top prospect by staying put. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is off the board in the top 10, leaving Dallas with a decision to make. Do they go with the next player on their board, or trade down?
In this final mock draft, they decide adding a premium talent is better than adding another pick on Day 2.
Round 1, Pick 12: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Matthew Golden isn’t the same caliber player as McMillan, but he’s still an excellent option across from CeeDee Lamb.
Golden ran the fastest time at the 49-yard dash and proved during his lone season at Texas that he knows how to perform in the biggest games.
Round 2, Pick 44: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Dallas is expected to pick a running back at No. 44 overall, but they hardly do what’s expected. That’s why they use their second-round selection on UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
Described as a “human bloodhound,” Schwesinger had 136 tackles with nine tackles for loss. He’s a football magnet who finds himself involved in nearly every snap.
Round 3, Pick 76: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
The Cowboys finally get their running back as they take Miami’s Damien Martinez in the third round. Thanks to a loaded class, Dallas still lands a player capable of carrying the load.
Martinez has an excellent blend of size and speed, who excelled at Oregon State and Miami. He’s been slightly overlooked in this class, which benefits Dallas.
Round 5, Pick 149: Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC
Klayton Adams has been tasked with fixing the offensive line, and while it will be tempting to add to the line early, the better move is to fill larger holes and give Adams someone to mold.
That’s what they get in USC’s Jonah Monheim, who played all over the line for the Trojans.
Round 5, Pick 174: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
Dallas added Caelen Carson to the secondary as a fifth round pick in 2024. They again target a cornerback in that same round, bringing in Tulane’s Caleb Ransaw.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Ransaw has excellent speed and is capable of playing in the slot. He also boasts an NFL bloodline as the cousin of Dre Kirkpatrick.
Round 6, Pick 204: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas give the Cowboys a solid duo at the 3-tech. They add more depth with Tonka Hemingway, who split time as a defensive end and tackle.
Round 6, Pick 211: Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana
The Cowboys bring in another offensive lineman in Indiana tackle Trey Wedig. A Wisconsin transfer, Wedig has a high football IQ and plays with plenty of poise. That could be enough for him to compete for the swing tackle job before long.
Round 7, Pick 217: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
With their first of three picks in the final round, Dallas adds Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes.
A Yale transfer, Hawes doesn’t offer much in the passing game. He is, however, an excellent blocker which could be his way of making the roster.
Round 7, Pick 239: Elijah Simmons, DT, Tennessee
Dallas double dips at defensive tackle, this time with Elijah Simmons from Tennessee getting the call. The 334-pounder is a stout run defender and one of the biggest sleepers in this class.
Round 7, Pick 247: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
With their final pick in this mock, Dallas adds Dante Trader Jr. He’s a talented defender who lacks consistency, but could be the next developmental project at safety for the Cowboys.
