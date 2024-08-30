Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee Lamb 'jacked' for return; Ryan Flournoy is legit
Happy Friday, ladies and gentlemen. We've made it through another week and we are less than one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL season. In nine days, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off their season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
So the grueling wait is almost over, stress-free Sundays are about to be a thing of the past, and the online discourse will pick up to a level we haven't seen since, well, a few days ago when the Cowboys finally paid CeeDee Lamb.
That's the life of a Dallas Cowboys fan, but we're here for it.
While we wait for a busy weekend ahead, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation. Indulge.
Ryan Flournoy is legit
After a slow start to training camp with nagging injuries, rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy quickly established himself as a legitimate option in the Cowboys' passing attack.
Now on the 53-man roster, Flournoy will have an opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
What should we expect from Flournoy in his rookie campaign?
The Cowboys Wire takes a look.
Mike McCarthy excited for 'jacked' CeeDee Lamb
Everyone is excited now that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is under contract.
That includes Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Lamb himself, with McCarthy sharing his anticipation of seeing a "jacked" CeeDee Lamb back on the field with the team.
