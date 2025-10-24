Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott & offense's toughest test, Shemar James' impact
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, and we will learn a lot about the team on Sunday afternoon when they make the trip to Mile High for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Dallas has momentum in its corner and could position itself to be a major player at the trade deadline, so coming away with another big win could dictate the remainder of the season.
It's going to be an interesting matchup when the two teams take the field, with the Cowboys' top-ranked offense facing Denver's top-three ranked defense.
We'll have to see what the Dak Prescott led unit is really about.
While we wait to see what this weekend brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines and news making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Dak Prescott & offense's toughest test
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the Cowboys' offense's most difficult test of the 2025-26 season to date, with a stingy Broncos defense across the line of scrimmage.
"Dak Prescott has an NFL-high 81 total QBR this season, the best by any QB in the first 7 games of season since Matthew Stafford in 2021; the Broncos’ defense has allowed a 45 Total QBR this season, the lowest in NFL, per ESPN Research. That is the stat: who is going to win this battle, and with the game being in Denver, I feel like the Cowboys’ offense should come away with points on every single drive if they hit the 50-yard line."
Shemar James' defensive impact
Cowboys rookie linebacker Shemar James has been a bright spot for the Cowboys' defense, despite being one of the most unheralded players in this year's NFL draft class. Despite the pick flying under the radar at the time, James has made an immediate impact.
James has been flying around the field since getting an opportunity to enter the starting lineup, and has since led the team in tackles on multiple occasions.
Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network shared a brief breakdown of James' talent on social media, and it is something that should get the Cowboys faithful excited for what the future holds in Big D.
