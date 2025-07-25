Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott's ultimate motivation, DB's stock on the rise
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been an eventful few days at training camp with practices underway in Oxnard. Today, there won't be much action during the day, but the evening will bring some fun for the fans.
Dallas hosts its annual Oxnard Fan Night, hosted by Visit Oxnard, on Friday night, with festivities taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT.
We'll have to see what the Cowboys have in store.
What would really get the fans going is finally putting an end to the Micah Parsons contract saga, but we won't be holding our breath.
While we wait to see what Fan Night brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that are making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Dak Prescott's ultimate motivation
Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to attack the 2025 season. Following Thursday's practice, he made it clear what his ultimate motivation is, and it is simple: win a Super Bowl.
"“What I’ve done or accomplished really doesn’t hold any weight to me,” Prescott said, via All City DLLS. “That’s the true f*cking motivation. That’s the truth . . . in your stomach. Like that’s what’s in your gut. It’s obvious that I don’t [have a Super Bowl] so it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, somebody knows there’s a secret.’ Like, my secrets out. No, f*ck that."
Cornerback's stock is on the rise
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the rising stock of former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who the team traded for during the offseason. Dallas made a low-risk, high-reward move to land the former Buffalo Bills cornerback, and it has been paying off early.
