Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott as underrated as ever, Dallas disrespect piles up
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, which means the team's Week 2 NFL preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens is just one day away.
The team is traveling back to Texas in anticipation of Saturday's showdown at AT&T Stadium, so it may be quiet on the team front today, but with the Cowboys you can never expect silence for too long.
After all, "the Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year," right, Jerry?
While we wait to see what Friday brings in the world of the Cowboys, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the headline making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Dak Prescott as underrated as ever
The Athletic recently broke down a QB Tiers List for the 2025 NFL season that has Dak Prescott near the bottom of Tier 2, highlighting just how underrated he remains around the league. In his last full season (2023), Prescott finished as runner-up for the NFL MVP award.
Cowboys fans understand how underrated Prescott is, however, with The Athletic’s recentsurvey of Cowboys fans result in Prescott being named the team’s most underrated player (85 votes).
Cowboys disrespect reaches Top 100 level
Every year, we are reminded of just how unserious the annual NFL Top 100 list is, with players and coaches around the league voting on the top players. This year, both CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons were left out of the top 30, showing exactly why no one takes the list seriously.
InsideTheStar.com takes a deeper look into the snubs, which highlight a league-wide disrespect for the talent on Dallas' roster.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Micah Parsons' brother laughs off baseless Cowboys trade rumor with NFC ties... Cowboys UDFA perfectly impersonates Brian Schottenheimer, Ricky Bobby prayer... Cowboys insider warns promising young CB could be on roster bubble... Cowboys roster guru admits team could pursue outside help at CB... Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke hypes Family Feud appearance in BTS photos... Former Cowboys star's son is No. 1 basketball recruit in Class of 2027... Cowboys legend Troy Aikman rips Lamar Jackson's failed No. 8 trademark lawsuit... PHOTOS: Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc.