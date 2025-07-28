Cowboys’ Joe Milton trolls George Pickens for autograph on viral draft day meme
By now, every NFL fan has seen the viral photo of current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens on the night of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Pickens, who was selected at No. 52 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was filmed by a friend as he watched his name get called.
The image went viral due to Pickens’ stiff posture, lack of expression, and the fact that he was wearing his shiesty mask in his living room.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer signs autograph in peculiar place, proving he loves his fans
On Sunday, Pickens was reminded of his meme by new teammate Joe Milton III. The backup quarterback had a photo of the image, and interrupted an interview to ask Pickens to sign the picture.
Pickens can be seen laughing about the request, but had no problem signing it.
This is just one of many examples of the laid-back vibe that’s taken over in Oxnard. The Cowboys are having fun as they prepare for the 2025 season. Pickens, who was criticized for his behavior in Pittsburgh, has been thrilled with his new surroundings, as has Milton.
MORE: 5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
The former New England Patriots quarterback also let fans know it’s not just about having fun. He said he was surprised at the help he received from Dak Prescott, saying it’s different than his former quarterback room.
Here’s to hoping they remain loose and productive throughout the upcoming season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
Former NFL draft bust begins redemption arc in Cowboys' first training camp practice in pads
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie