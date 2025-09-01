Cowboys Country

Cowboys bring back important jersey detail fans have been asking for

Brian Schottenheimer announced the six Dallas Cowboys captains for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, which came with news players and fans have been waiting for.

The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from kicking off their 2025-26 NFL season on the road against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

Ahead of the NFC East showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys returned to the practice field. Before taking the field, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a big announcement.

The Cowboys named six team captains for the season, voted on exclusively by the players. There will be a seventh rotating "Captain of the Week."

Schottenheimer initially planned to have three permanent captains, but because the player vote was so close, he listened to the players' voices and went with six. The best part? Captains patches will be returning to the jerseys.

Under head coach Mike McCarthy, the captains patches only appeared in the postseason.

The team captains are Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on offense, Osa Odighizuwa and Donovan Wilson on the defensive side of the ball, and special teams captains Brandon Aubrey and C.J. Goodwin.

After being named a captain, Prescott spoke on what it means for him to have the "C" on his jersey.

It feels good to have football back.

The Cowboys and Eagles are scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, September 4, on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.

