Cowboy Roundup: Bye week blessing, Next Cowboys player to get extension?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is already winding down, but there is plenty of reason to be excited for today. On Thursday, the Cowboys will return to the field for OTA practice, and the media will be present.
That means we will be getting plenty of content from the field and some comments from players when they speak to the media after practice.
The theme so far has been "energy" when it comes to the Brian Schottenheimer era, so we'll have to see if that continues as practices roll on.
While we wait to see what Thursday's practice session brings, let's check out some of the headlines making the waves online and on social media.
Week 10 bye week blessing
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the Cowboys will be hoping the Week 10 bye week is a blessing, especially with the historic gauntlet facing the team in the following weeks.
Next Cowboys player to get extension?
There are several Cowboys players who are in line for extensions, though all eyes are on superstar defender Micah Parsons. Blogging the Boys took a poll looking at which player will be next to sign the dotted line.
Cowboys Quick Hits
