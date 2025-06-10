Cowboy Roundup: Case for Jaire Alexander, Who will win intriguing RB battle?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Today marks the official start of minicamp, which means exciting times are ahead as the team continues to take shape under Brian Schottenheimer.
Superstar defender Micah Parsons kept his promise to the team and showed up to the facility on Monday ahead of the minicamp, and even got some work in with Trevon Diggs, who is recovering from a second consecutive season-ending knee injury.
While Parsons is in attendance, it will be interesting to see how much work he gets in on the field with drills. Without his contract extension, Parsons may hold back from the workouts to keep himself healthy.
As we prepare for things to get underway on Tuesday, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
The case for Jaire Alexander
InsideTheStar.com makes the case for star cornerback Jaire Alexander to get a call from the Cowboys after his release from the Packers.
Who will win the intriguing RB battle?
The Dallas Cowboys' running back competition is going to be one of the most intriguing to watch during minicamp and the team's training camp, and Blogging the Boys takes a look at who could emerge as RB1 when it's all said and done.
