Cowboy Roundup: Fans' schedule reaction, Stephen Jones crashes release video
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Has everyone had time to digest the 2025 NFL schedule release? There was a lot to take in, but most notably, no one can challenge the Cowboys' moniker of America's Team, despite their best efforts.
Dallas leads the way in the NFC East with six primetime games, despite the division also including the reigning Super Bowl champion and another playoff team.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
The Cowboys will also have fans balancing responsibilities on the holidays, because the team will be taking the field on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
There is a difficult four-game gauntlet in the second half of the season, but it comes at a decent time shortly after the team's bye week, and it will tell us a lot about the team ahead of a hopeful playoff push.
While we wait to check out more of the fallout from the schedule release and soak in all of the talking heads making their predictions, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the internet and on social media.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Cowboys fan reaction to 2025 schedule
The Cowboys Wire took a look at some of the fan reaction to the team's 2025 schedule and it's a mixed bag of emotions.
Stephen Jones crashes schedule release video
Stephen Jones had to pop in and join the schedule release party with Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and other Cowboys stars in a great moment that shows the team chemistry is coming together.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Ranking the 7 must-see games on the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 schedule... Cowboys 2025 schedule makes NFL history with never-before-seen gauntlet... Cowboys NFL schedule release video leaked games with hidden Easter Eggs... Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season... Cowboys 2025 ticket demand proves Dallas is undeniably America's Team... Cowboys' bye week comes at a favorable time during 2025 NFL season... Chargers troll Cowboys with 'Pop Tart' flavor ahead of NFL schedule release... Colin Cowherd roasts Cowboys, comparing them to U2’s annoying iPhone album... NFL analyst has high praise for Cowboys' one particular offensive unit... NFC East predictions: Where will the Cowboys finish in the division in 2025?