Cowboys' MLB remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 6 vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025-26 NFL season with high hopes for middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, who reunited with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after spending time together with the Chicago Bears.
Sanborn has had his strong moments, but has also been a liability when he's been on the field, especially in coverage.
Recently, Sanborn has been sidelined after suffering a concussion.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
In his absence, rookie linebacker Shemar James has been nothing short of impressive in his two appearances. James has 20 tackles in two games, including the best tackle efficiency amongst Cowboys linebackers (95.2 percent).
When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Sanborn remains in concussion protocol.
Because of James' success, there is no reason to rush Sanborn back onto the field.
MORE: Cowboys starting lineman 'finishing up' concussion protocol, closer to return
It will be interesting to see what a Sanborn return would mean for James' reps and playing time, so Cowboys Nation will be watching closely and Eberflus will hear the calls for James if the linebacking corps takes a step back.
