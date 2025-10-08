Cowboys Country

Cowboys' MLB remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 6 vs Panthers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn began the NFL season as the team's starting middle linebacker, but recently missed time due to concussion protocol.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025-26 NFL season with high hopes for middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, who reunited with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after spending time together with the Chicago Bears.

Sanborn has had his strong moments, but has also been a liability when he's been on the field, especially in coverage.

Recently, Sanborn has been sidelined after suffering a concussion.

In his absence, rookie linebacker Shemar James has been nothing short of impressive in his two appearances. James has 20 tackles in two games, including the best tackle efficiency amongst Cowboys linebackers (95.2 percent).

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn and safety Donovan Wil
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn and safety Donovan Wilson defend

When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Sanborn remains in concussion protocol.

Because of James' success, there is no reason to rush Sanborn back onto the field.

It will be interesting to see what a Sanborn return would mean for James' reps and playing time, so Cowboys Nation will be watching closely and Eberflus will hear the calls for James if the linebacking corps takes a step back.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James lines up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James lines up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers

