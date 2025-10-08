Cowboys starting lineman 'finishing up' concussion protocol, closer to return
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, with four of the team's five starters missing NFL Week 5's win over the New York Jets.
However, they received some positive injury news from head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Wednesday afternoon.
Schottenheimer was speaking to the media when he was asked about the status of starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who has been dealing with a concussion.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
According to Schottenheimer, Guyton is "finishing up" concussion protocol and will "hopefully will be out soon."
Guyton entered concussion protocol following the team's Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers.
The team was already without Cooper Beebe, who is dealing with a foot sprain, first-round pick Tyler Booker, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and All-Pro Tyler Smith, who is battling a knee injury.
MORE: Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith proves he's one of team's key leaders
The Cowboys offensive line held up in Week 5 against the Jets despite the injuries, but returning starters is always a positive boost.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie