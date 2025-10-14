KaVontae Turpin injury update suggests Cowboys could get All-Pro spark back in Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to bounce back in Week 7 of the NFL season after a disappointing setback against the Carolina Panthers a week ago.
While the offense has been impressive through six weeks, one way to bounce back is by getting a spark in any phase of the game, and no one can bring a spark like All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin.
Turpin is one of the fastest players in the league and a threat with the ball in his hand at any moment, whether it's in the return game, as a receiver, or as a ball carrier.
MORE: Cowboys vs Commanders Week 7 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight home underdog
Unfortunately, Turpin has been slowed this season due to a foot sprain which has kept him out of the Cowboys' past two games. There is some good news, however, with Turpin tranding in the right direction for this weekend's NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders.
When speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Brian Schottneheimer revealed that he is hopeful Turpin can return to the field.
Turpin would bring a spark to the running game, which has lacked any impact behind Javonte Williams since the injury to Miles Sanders and underwhelming efforts from rookie Jaydon Blue. Turpin also brings the game-changing ability to special teams.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return
"He's an All-Pro as a returner, so I'd say he's pretty important," Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said earlier in the day on 105.3, via Dallas Cowboys.com. "When you've got great players at the position and they're not out there, you're not going to be as good. He's one of the best in the business, and it'll be great to get him back."
Last season against the Commanders, Turpin had one of the most exciting plays of the season with a 99-yard kickoff return.
If he does return to the field on Sunday, let's hope Turpin can bring that same impact.
This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 23 yards. In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
