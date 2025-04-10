Cowboy Roundup: Defense should be Round 2 priority, Should team go RB in first?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We all got to enjoy a great moment on Wednesday when DeMarvion Overshown officially announced his highly-anticipated jersey number change to No. 0.
Cowboys fans will hope that making history as the first player to wear the number in franchise history won't be the only time he is making his mark.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gets 'realistic date' for return to field
Overshown won't be available to play until at least November as he continues his recovery from a devastating knee injury that ended his 2024 NFL campaign, but when "Agent 0" finally returns to the field it's going to be a great moment.
Until then, we have a lot to look forward to, including the NFL Draft.
So, let's get right to it and check out some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
Should Cowboys go RB in first round?
The Cowboys are expected to take a running back early on in the NFL Draft, but should they roll the dice with the No. 12 overall pick? Blogging the Boys takes a check on the pulse.
Defense should be Round 2 priority
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the Cowboys should consider taking a defensive player in the second round of the upcoming draft.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Joe Milton's Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced, familiar for fans... Cowboys linked to Texas QB on Day 3 of NFL Draft... Cowboys bring in familiar Texas name in 'consensus' NFL mock draft... Cowboys sign controversial lineman who recently unretired from NFL... Cowboys potential draft target could be second-coming of DeMarco Murray... Cowboys have 'bleak' future thanks to Jerry Jones, NFL reporter claims... Cowboys mascot Rowdy reacts to DeMarvion Overshown number change... Cowboys insider says 'no way' team picks popular NFL Draft prospect... Micah Parsons to channel inner 'Michael Jordan' for 2025 season?