Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro calls out Jerry Jones' current strategy
Dez Bryant is never one to hold back. He proved that when he said Tony Romo should be the head coach – or at least the offensive coordinator — for the Dallas Cowboys.
He wasn't worried about hurting the feelings of current head coach Brian Schottenheimer or offensive coordinator Klayton Adams with his words. He's also not concerned when it comes to putting Jerry Jones on notice.
Bryant spoke on the current state of the organization and said fans are "getting tired" of the Cowboys failing to make it to the Super Bowl. He also said they "can see the writing on the wall," meaning Jerry Jones is focused on money over winning.
That's when Bryant put the spotlight on Jones, reminding him “We don’t care about being the richest franchise. We want to win.”
Jones has claimed his focus is on winning but his actions say otherwise. While he did sign Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive deals, he then used their contracts as a reason to avoid paying anyone else.
The boastful owner then praised himself for paying Prescott and pretended he was shocked that didn't lead to a title.
Jones has been roasted in recent years for prioritizing money and now a former star is asking for a change. It might not make a difference, but fans at least know they're not alone in their frustration.
