Cowboy Roundup: George Pickens trade value, Cowboys-Commanders expert picks
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL regular season officially kicks off in primetime later today with a showdown in the AFC North between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.
We still need to wait a few days for the Cowboys to see the field in a divisional matchup of their own, hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, but there is still a lot to look forward to today.
Dallas received some great news on Wednesday with every player on the 53-man roster participating in practice in some capacity, and without any setbacks, the team could be close to full strength for the first time this year.
Players like CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, and Jack Sanborn are among the starters who returned to practice during Wednesday's session. Hopefully, that continues today.
While we wait to see what the day will bring, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.
George Pickens trade value
George Pickens has been playing lights out through the first six weeks of the season, proving he is a legitimate No. 1 for teams around the league. Pickens has hauled in 32 catches for 525 yards, the third most in the league, and is tied for most receiving touchdowns with six, a career high.
That has led to some discussion about whether the Cowboys should trade their breakout star, who is in a contract year. But what could the team get in return? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what compensation Pickens could demand, with a first-round pick seeming possible.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 7 expert picks
The Bleacher Report NFL experts shared their thoughts on the team's Week 7 showdown against the Commanders and other games across the league. Check out the expert picks for Week 7 here.
