Jerry Jones overcome with emotions talking about Cowboys' worst loss in Netflix doc.
The Dallas Cowboys are the center of attention once again as the NFL enters a new season. No, it isn't much for their play on the field, but they are the focal point of a new documentary.
Earlier this week, Netflix released "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys." The documentary looks back on the most successful years of the franchise under owner Jerry Jones, but also takes a closer look at Jones and what he means to the franchise.
Love him or hate him, it can't be denied that Jones loves his Cowboys. In one scene from the docuseries, Jones gets emotional talking about the worst loss the franchise has suffered since he bought the team.
MORE: Cowboys 'tone-deaf' handling of Micah Parsons ripped by ex-NFL exec
The Cowboys' owner points to the 2023 Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers as the worst loss in franchise history.
Jones stated that the loss hurt him and the franchise more than any they've ever suffered, and Cowboys fans would possibly agree.
Sure, there's another loss to the Packers that stands out to many fans. However, the Cowboys truly expected to win that game in 2023.
MORE: Cowboys DB listed as early season breakout candidate heading into 2025 season
Everyone knows the finish: The Packers won big. Now, the Cowboys are fighting to become a postseason team once again, which is something they haven't done since.
