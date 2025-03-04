Jerry Jones shows respect for Jimmy Johnson after FOX retirement
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has broken his public silence.
After backing out of his annual bus press conference at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year and not speaking to the media, Jones has issued a statement for a different reason.
Jones released his statement to acknowledge former head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, after the Hall of Famer announced his retirement from his FOX Sports broadcasting gig.
Jones released his statement on social media.
"From the time we were in college until the time we were holding up those Super Bowl trophies, I knew Jimmy Johnson could be anything he wanted to be, and he has," Jones wrote. "Some of the most exciting times in my life I shared with Jimmy, and I cherish them.
"As one of the most gifted people I've ever been around, Jimmy has blazed a remarkable, unique trail that is now deeply embedded into football and broadcasting history."
Legendary.
Johnson is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fames, and the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. Throughout his head coaching career in the NFL, Johnson compiled an 80-64 record with a 9-4 mark in the postseason.
Best of luck to Jimmy Johnson in the next chapter of his career.
