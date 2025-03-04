Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones shows respect for Jimmy Johnson after FOX retirement

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement showing his respect for former head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the team.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has broken his public silence.

After backing out of his annual bus press conference at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year and not speaking to the media, Jones has issued a statement for a different reason.

Jones released his statement to acknowledge former head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, after the Hall of Famer announced his retirement from his FOX Sports broadcasting gig.

Jones released his statement on social media.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses with former head coach Jimmy Johnson during the HOF enshrinement ceremony.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses with former head coach Jimmy Johnson during the HOF enshrinement ceremony. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"From the time we were in college until the time we were holding up those Super Bowl trophies, I knew Jimmy Johnson could be anything he wanted to be, and he has," Jones wrote. "Some of the most exciting times in my life I shared with Jimmy, and I cherish them.

"As one of the most gifted people I've ever been around, Jimmy has blazed a remarkable, unique trail that is now deeply embedded into football and broadcasting history."

Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson hugs owner Jerry Jones after being inducted into the ring of honor.
Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson hugs owner Jerry Jones after being inducted into the ring of honor. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Legendary.

Johnson is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fames, and the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. Throughout his head coaching career in the NFL, Johnson compiled an 80-64 record with a 9-4 mark in the postseason.

Best of luck to Jimmy Johnson in the next chapter of his career.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

