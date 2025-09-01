Kenny Clark gets new Cowboys jersey numbers after first practice with team
Kenny Clark is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys following last week's blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The three-time Pro Bowler was part of the deal, heading to Dallas along with two first-round NFL draft picks.
As he prepares for his first game with the team, Clark took the field as a full participant in practice on Sunday afternoon.
Clark was in attendance on Friday, but was rocking his No. 96 jersey and some street clothes. On Sunday, there was something different: a new jersey number.
Rather than entering the season in the No. 96 that was previously worn by former star Marcus Spears, Clark is carving out a new identity in the No. 95 jersey, which was previously issued to Denzel Daxon, who was on last year's practice squad.
Now that his number is set, Clark can prepare for his official Cowboys debut in just three days, and it's going to be in hostile territory.
Dallas opens the season on Thursday, September 4, against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.
Last season in Green Bay, Clark recorded 37 tackles, 9 run stuffs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year prior, Clark tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks. We'll have to see what he brings to the table in his debut.
