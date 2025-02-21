Cowboy Roundup: Time to let Deuce loose, 'Perfect' answer at WR?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up another week with the changing of a guard in Big D, but it was something everyone was preparing for.
Future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin informed the team on Thursday that he intends to retire from the NFL after an 11-year career. Martin was a nine-time All-Pro, receiving first-team honors seven times, and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Martin was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
Martin will go down as one of the best Cowboys offensive linemen to ever do it, and it's quite the illustrious group.
Now, the team must look to free agency or the NFL Draft to find his replacement.
While we wait to see what news will come out today, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the internet that we may have missed.
Time to let Deuce loose?
As the Dallas Cowboys look to figure out a way to solve their inconsistent run game, Deuce Vaughn could finally get the opportunity fans have been waiting for. Blogging the Boys takes a look at how new offensive line coach Conor Riley, who had success with Vaughn at Kansas State, should let Deuce loose.
'Perfect' WR fit for Cowboys
The Cowboys are expected to lose veteran Brandin Cooks in free agency and will need to bolster the receiving corps. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen could be the right man to target for Dallas.
