Cowboy Roundup: Madden Week 16 sim vs. Bucs, Rico running out of Dallas?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation! We are one day away from seeing the team return to the field for the Week 16 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will serve as the nightcap for a busy NFL Sunday.
There is some cause for concern in Big D after star edge rusher Micah Parsons was a late addition to the injury report, but chief operating officer Stephen Jones sounded optimistic Parsons will suit up.
That will be key against a high-powered Buccaneers offense.
As we wait for Sunday's primetime matchup and enjoy the College Football Playoff appetizer, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Madden Week 16 sim for Cowboys vs. Bucs
The weekly Madden sim from Blogging the Boys is here and the video game predicts the game will go down to the wire.
Is Rico Dowdle running himself out of Dallas?
Rico Dowdle's recent success for the Cowboys, but with free agency looming, could he be running himself out of Dallas? InsideTheStar.com takes a deep look at what the future could hold for Dowdle.
Cowboys Quick Hits
