Matt Eberflus on why Cowboys defense finally made scheme change after cries for help
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 7, taking over control of second place in the NFC East. The most prolific offense in the NFL struck again, but it was the defense that helped lift the team to victory.
Dallas' defense was becoming the laughing stock of the league, but last weekend's effort reminded everyone that the team has some standout playmakers, like the NFL's all-time single-season pick-six leader, DaRon Bland.
The Cowboys' defense played its best all-around game of the season in Week 7, and a large part was due to a scheme change from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos
Eberflus is known for his love of a zone-heavy scheme, but against the Commanders he rolled out man coverage more than 40 percent of the time.
The man coverage led to longer-developing plays for Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, and the Commanders' offense, which led to more quarterback pressures and sacks for the Cowboys' defense, including standout rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku getting the first sack of his career.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ insider says Maxx Crosby trade rumor isn’t dead
Eberflus spoke to the media as the team returned to practice this week and explained why Dallas played more man against Washington.
"Every week is different. Last week we played more man-to-man because it was the right thing to do," Eberflus said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It’s important as we go forward that we have multiple things in our package that we can do, pressures, man-pressures, zone pressures, and all the like. But the guys did a good job executing"
Considering the talent and playerse on the Cowboys' roster, playing more man is always the right thing to do. Early in the season, the Cowboys were playing zone coverage more than 90 percent of the time, which led to confusions in coverage and opponents flying down the field wide open.
Let's hope Eberflus learned that the Week 7 approach is the right approach for this team.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown shares 3-word message after exciting return to Cowboys practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive ranks
While the Cowboys' defense had a strong showing against the Commanders, there is still a lot of room for improvement.
Through seven weeks, the Cowboys rank dead last in total defense, allowing 401.6 yards per game and 24 touchdowns. Dallas' run defense ranks No. 30, giving up 141.3 yards per game and eight touchdowns.
The Cowboys also rank last in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 51.6 percent of the time.
Despite the brutal performances early in the season and the concerning stats, the Cowboys did show improvement and reinforcements are on the way. Let's hope Eberflus and company can put it all together when games matter the most.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas ThCowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys' Wednesday injury report brings encouraging update before NFL Week 8 matchup
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie