Trevon Diggs responds to Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Ride' tweet
Good morning, Dallas Cowboys fans. How are we doing? The team has the day off to kick off August, but do they really? In the wee hours of the morning, Micah Parsons sent everyone into a spiral with a cryptic message on X.
Parsons was responding to a photo of himself and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, adding a GIF of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from Bad Boys for Life with the caption, "One last ride."
That had everyone wondering what Parsons was referring to or hinting at. Is this his last year in Dallas? Could Trevon Diggs be on the move? Are the Cowboys ready to move on from Diggs after publicly bashing him since the start of training camp?
MORE: Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Time' tweet sends Cowboys fans spiraling
The possibilities are endless when it comes to Jerry Jones. What we do know, however, is that Diggs noticed Parsons' tweet, so he fired off a message of his own. "7/11 4L," Diggs wrote.
There may be a deeper meaning behind Diggs' message as his frustration with the front office grows, especially after being docked $500,000 for rehabbing his knee away from the team.
But, let's go with the optimistic approach. Diggs was just adding his own play on Bad Boys for Life with his message: "Diggs (7) and Parsons (11) for Life (4L)."
MORE: Cowboys' front office slammed for Micah Parsons saga by ESPN host
In the scene from the film that is referenced in Parsons' GIF, Will Smith's character is attempting to convince Lawrence's to come out of retirement and run it back. Hopefully this means that Parsons got the bag and they're ready to do some damage together in 2025.
Or, maybe the end is near, and Cowboys fans are going to be thrown into a pit of despair with the team's dynamic defensive duo breaking up. Only time will tell.
