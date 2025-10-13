Cowboy Roundup: NFL fans troll hopeless defense, Dak Prescott remains optimistic
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Well, as happy as it can get after a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Dallas was favored in Week 6 of the NFL season, but the defense once again failed to deliver.
Despite another strong performance by Dak Prescott and the offense, the Cowboys came up short and fell to Carolina, 30-27, thanks to a game-winning field goal as time expired.
It's the latest setback for Dallas in what has been an up and down season. If there has been once consistency, however, it's the terrible defensive play.
Following Sunday's game, there were renewed calls for the team to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
A midseason change is unlikely, but it is clear that something has to change, so hopefully the team addresses its issues this week before taking on the division rival Washington Commanders next weekend.
While we wait to see what changes may be on the way, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.
Cowboys defense get trolled
Bleacher Report compiled a long list of NFL fans roasting the Cowboys after an embarrassing loss to Carolina over the weekend. The memes and GIFs were neverending.
Dak Prescott remains optimistic
Despite a disappointing loss to the Panthers, Dak Prescott is remaining optimistic about the team's chances to bounce back this season.
“It’s a long season. I’ve been 3-5 before and we made the playoffs. We’ve just gotta find a way to win these close games. And I have all the confidence that we will," Prescott told the media following the game. “We got a lot of great players. We got guys getting healthy and coming back. That’s only gonna make this team better and more explosive. We gotta keep our heads down and keep working.”
